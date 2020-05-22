The KCFM outdoor season opens on Thursday, May 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Knox County Extension Pavilion, 215 Treuhaft Blvd, Barbourville, Ky.
Due to the Coronavirus, please expect changes to the market this season. The market will be following all CDC and required State safety guidelines for farmers’ markets. Some required changes to the market include:
• To assist in social distancing, the market will have a different layout with a single entrance and a directed path to the exit.
• As in retail establishments, one family member may enter at a time - groups of shoppers will not be allowed.
• All vendors will be required to wear masks.
• All customers are requested to wear masks. (Reusable, washable masks will be offered for sale.)
• All customers will be required to wash their hands or to use hand sanitizer at the entrance to the market before entering. (A hand sanitizing station will be setup at the entrance.)
• Social distancing of 6’ will be required at all times.
• Vendors are not allowed to have guests visit their booths to socialize.
• No reusable shopping bags or totes may be used by customers or vendors.
• Customers will be prohibited from touching vendor products before purchase is completed (this includes all fresh produce, packaged and canned goods as well as crafts.)
• To ensure social distancing the number of customers allowed in the pavilion at one time may be limited.
Many of KCFM’s customers and vendors are in the high risk category and the market will be taking every precaution to keep our community safe as directed by the CDC and State.
Though the market will look and feel different this season, they are looking forward to seeing everyone and providing customers the same fresh, local produce and locally crafted products offered in past seasons. Follow them on Facebook under Knox County Farmers’ Market for weekly updates. “We appreciate your support!”
Stay well. Eat fresh. Buy local.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.