Two Knox Countians have been indicted in the United States District Court Eastern District of Kentucky following an arrest stemming from a complaint warrant on February 12.
Justin Adams, 23, and Angel Honeycutt, 19, have been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center since their arrest. Honeycutt is held on a $50,000 bond, Adams on a $100,000 bond. Both were indicted in federal court on October 22.
According to the complaint warrant the two were arrested on, Adams engaged in intercourse with a 13-year-old victim. The victim stated that Adams and Honeycutt were selling explicit videos and pictures of the victim and that they and Adams had sex in Honeycutt’s apartment 20-25 times from January 6, 2020 to February 11.
The victim stated that Honeycutt took naked pictures of them to sell and provided them with marijuana and alcohol. The victim further stated that Honeycutt and Adams sold the photos and videos to approximately 150 people. The warrant states that there is additional evidence to the crimes besides the victim’s testimony.
Honeycutt was arrested and charged with distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and human trafficking with a victim under 18 years old. Adams received those charges and two additional charges - second-degree rape and use of a minor in a sex performance.
Honeycutt was indicted on four counts, one count for sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts for activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. The grand jury charges that she intentionally enticed a minor into performing sex acts with the intent to produce and sell explicit material. Honeycutt was said to have knowingly received and sent photos and or videos of the minor performing sex acts with a curling iron and other sexual material. She was also charged for possessing a phone and computer used in the alleged production and distribution of the materials.
Adams was indicted on five counts, three for sexual exploitation of a minor and two for activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. Three of his charges stem from being the one to perform the sex acts with the minor “for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.” He was also charged for having been in possession of tech used to shoot the lewd material and for distributing it.
The indictment also list three cell phones and the relevant software be forfeited to the United States, having belonged to the defendants. If convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, the pair would face a minimum of 15 years in prison. Lesser charges carry a five year minimum and any conviction would require five years of supervised release.
