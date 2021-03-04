A Flint Michigan man recently arrested in a Whitley County sting operation has been indicted in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky.
Charles Ray Edwards Jr, 38, was arrested February 1 in a sting conducted by agents form the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Edwards was a suspect in a 2018 shooting in Knox County that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.
Edwards was indicted on three counts. Two for the distribution of heroin and one for the use of a firearm related to drug trafficking. The firearm charge comes from the 2019 shooting. If convicted, Edwards could face 10 to 30 years in prison and fines up to $2,000,000.
Edwards’s accomplice, Jermaine Matthews, is currently serving prison time for a separate case at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland.
