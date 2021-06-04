A federal indictment against a Knox County native convicted in the murder of Donald Mills but later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, and was arrested by United States Marshals early Monday, May 31 has been unsealed in federal court.
On May 27, 2021 U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram ordered an indictment against Patrick Brian Baker, 43, to be sealed. That indictment was unsealed Tuesday, June 1.
Baker is being charged with one count of “Murder during drug trafficking offense.” The indictment reads: Patrick Baker willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, and committed in the perpetration of any robbery and kidnapping, did unlawfully cause the death of Donald Mills through the use of a firearm, to wit: A Kel-tec 9mm, during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense for which he may be prosecuted in a Court of the United States, to wit: conspiracy to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 846, all in violation of 18 U.S.C. 924(j)(1). Penalties to include “Death or imprisonment for any term of years or for life, not more than a $250,000 fine, and not more than 5 years of supervised release.”
Baker appear for arraignment on Tuesday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m. before Judge Ingram in U.S. District Court. He is due back in court on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. for a detention hearing to determine if Baker should remain in custody prior to his scheduled August 10 jury trial.
The new indictment comes just days after Baker applied to have his previous state charges expunged, stating his pardon from former Governor Bevin as making him eligible for the expungement. Baker applied for the expungement on May 11, 2021. As of press time, there was no further information available regarding his expungement application.
Baker was originally convicted in 2017 of reckless homicide, impersonating a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the 2014 murder of Donald Mills.
Baker was pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin in 2019 in the final days of his administration in a slew of controversial pardons. Baker had only served about two years of a 19-year sentence.
“Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction of murder,” the former Governor noted in the pardon.
In response to Baker’s pardon, Kentucky State Police released the following statement:
“The Baker case was reviewed by our agency all the way through our command staff to the Commissioner level. Based upon that review, the results of which were sent to the previous Governor’s office, we feel that this was a thorough investigation. The Kentucky State Police also support the opinions of the prosecutor and the judge that this was a proper and complete investigation and, furthermore, support the decision of the jury that found Baker guilty. In the two years since the conviction of Baker, there have been no official complaints filed with the Kentucky State Police regarding the investigation of this case.”
Speculations surrounding the nature of Baker’s pardon followed after it was revealed some of Baker’s family members had donated to Bevin’s campaign and hosted the former governor for a fundraiser their home in 2018.
Baker remains lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center prior to his detention hearing on Friday.
This is a developing story.
