Representatives from FEMA and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet toured flood-damaged areas on Friday, March 6.
Officials from the federal, state, and local levels surveyed damages caused by February’s historic flooding throughout Knox County. The group observed several damaged roads across the county including parts of California Hollow, Jeff’s Creek, and Wollum Town Road.
Money earmarked from U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers this week was set aside for federal roads and cannot be used on county roads. Knox County Emergency Management Director Todd Owens stated the funds could include state roads, adding “I would imagine the state will decide where to use that money.”
County roads surveyed included South Ky. 11, Ky. 1527, and Parrott Branch Road.
