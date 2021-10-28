A Barbourville man arrested on September 25 for drug trafficking has been indicted in federal court.
Darien Bargo, 32, was arrested after an investigation by Barbourville Police Detective Adam Townsley was spurred by a case of a suspected overdose. The investigation was prompted by a woman who was left at Barbourville ARH in an unresponsive state after ingesting an apparent Oxycodone tablet.
Townsley was able to track the source of the tablet, leading to the execution of a warrant at Bargo’s residence. A large amount of suspected counterfeit pills was discovered along with over $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds. A second overdose victim was identified during the investigation.
Bargo remains held on a $25,000 bond and is due to be transferred to the United States District Court in London.
Townsley was assisted by other members of the Drug Enforcement Administration – London Resident Office, United States Attorney Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, BPD Chief Winston Tye, BPD Officers Josh Lawson, Eric Martin, Karl Middleton and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
