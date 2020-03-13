This year will mark the fifth running of the J&J Remembrance Glow Run. Over the last four years, the organizers have awarded scholarships totaling $24,000.
The J&J 5K is a memorial run, or walk, in honor of two kids who tragically passed away. The deaths of Jathan Patterson and Jayla Phipps continue to impact those they left behind.
The race aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention and drug and substance abuse.
All proceeds from the $25 entry fee go toward the J&J Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is awarded to a local high school senior chosen by the scholarship committee. Applications are available by messaging the J&J Glow Walk/Run Facebook page and leaving an email address.
A reference from a teacher is required and all the information is to be included with the application. The deadline to apply is March 25.
