The 2022 primary election season is officially underway as filing eligibility began today, Wednesday, November 3. In line to officially file at the Knox County Clerk’s Office were County Clerk Mike Corey, who also oversees the county’s elections, along with Knox County Jailer Mary S. Hammons, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, Sheriff Mike Smith, and District 1 Magistrate Roger Mills.
Corey noted some important changes for those seeking to file to run for office… namely the requirement a candidate must create an account with the state to file their campaign finance reports before coming to see him to file to run.
“They will need to do their paperwork online, print it out and bring to me,” said Corey. Without the paperwork printed and in-hand, his office will be unable to complete a filing for someone to get on the ballot.
Candidates can obtain a copy of the instructions from the clerk’s office, or go online to https://secure.kentucky.gov/manageaccount to register their account.
The County Clerk’s Office is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
The deadline for filing to get on the ballot for the 2022 May primary is Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 4 p.m.
As candidates continue to file, an updated roster of candidates will be published online at mountainadvocate.com and periodically in the printed newspaper.
