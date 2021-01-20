Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a fire truck inside the Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department caught fire. The blaze was discovered when Chief Charles Freeland and another department member arrived and were hit by smoke after opening the door.
Freeland stated that an engine, a 1993 model, was burning inside the cab. The firefighters were able to save other equipment before putting out the flames. Afterwards, Freeland called the State Fire Marshal and the Kentucky State Police, who launched an investigation into the incident.
In a post Monday on the Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page indicated the incident was believed to be an act of arson, but that statement has since been removed.
“As they release us to release information, we’ll pass it along to everybody,” said Freeland of the investigation. As of press time no information has been made public.
Freeland called the truck a “total loss” and stated it was valued around $50,000. The fire also caused a “significant amount of damage” to the building itself, including the
