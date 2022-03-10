Kentucky’s Spring fire season runs from February to May. Knox County fire departments have found themselves battling numerous brush fires recently.
From February 15 to April 30, “Burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland area is allowed only in the evening hours between 6 p.m. and 6 p.m.,” reads the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet website. These regulations are meant to prevent wildfires that can arise from embers being blown in the wind.
According to the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, “With increased solar radiation, the leaves and small dead branches on the ground from the previous season can dry to a point that any fire source can create major burns in the forest.” The Department also notes that one full day of sunlight is enough to return materials to a point that they can burn easily, “it is not uncommon to have forest fires in the spring after several days of rain.”
The number of fires this season has meant long hours for local fire departments. Over the last week, Richland Volunteer Fire Department in Girdler answered nine calls. “I didn’t sleep at all from 7:30 Sunday morning until 10:00 last night due to them (fires). We had a few homes in real danger considering all the wind we were having Sunday. People don’t realize just how much danger they’re putting people in,” said Chief Bill Mills. The fires also meant that the department spent $372 on diesel during those calls.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell had this to say regarding the Spring fire season, “I would like to urge everyone to take precautions when burning outdoors in order to prevent Forest fires in Knox County. The Ky Division of Forestry has a burn ban in effect until April 30, 2022. Forest fires have a negative impact on our communities; life safety, property damage and the cost of extinguishing fires on our local fire departments are very expensive, and dangerous for these departments. We are blessed with outstanding volunteer fire departments in Knox County. Always be aware of your safety as well as others when burning brush.”
West Knox Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Amos Moses had plenty to say about the fire season; "we have actually had a similar number of calls for brush fires this year as compared to years past. We have been able to handle most of the smaller fires on our own, but often, we have to request forestry to help on the larger fires that involve several acres. It is really important for people to be aware of outside burning during both the spring and fall fire seasons. During these times of the year, the weather conditions are best suited for brush fires to occur. Often, a small fire can lead to several acres of land being burnt. As we have seen in the national news so often, many times these seemingly harmless small fires get out of control and will damage structures, whether it be a farmer’s barn or someone’s home. The devastation is real and I believe many people just don’t realize how dangerous and harmful a brush fire can be. Out of all the brush fires we have fought this year already, many were either set intentionally by an arsonist or by someone doing something as seemingly innocent as burning a cardboard box. It doesn’t take but just a couple hot embers to set the dry grass and leaves on fire and next thing you know, you’ll have a full blown several acre fire. It’s really important for people to follow the guidelines for outdoor burning set forth by the Ky Division of Forestry. Also, when it is very dry and windy, common sense goes a long way. I would also like to mention that the division of forestry has burn bans in effect from 6am-6pm. This is for a couple reasons. First of all, during the daytime hours, the conditions are often more suitable for fire because of the sun shining and it is typically more windy during the day. At nighttime, the wind tends to die down and you get a little more humidity. Also, during the daytime, as volunteer firefighters, most of us are working our jobs and are unable to make fire runs. We are more likely to have several firefighters available in the evening/nighttime hours than we would if during the daytime. This helps because if you are burning in the evening and the fire does get out of control, we will hopefully have more manpower to respond and extinguish the fire."
