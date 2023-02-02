FBC Staff

From left: Tony Mills, Megan Fields, Pastor Tyler Shields and Youth Pastor Shane Bingham.  PHOTO BY LARRY SPICER

First Baptist Church of Barbourville has been a staple of the community for not just years, but decades. Led by Pastor Tyler Shields along with the help of Youth Pastor Shane Bingham and many others, the church is working hard to reach out to and impact the community.

“We try to take an ACTS 1:8 approach, which says that we try to be a witness, we serve, minister, and share Christ in some way in our Jerusalem, Samaria, and to the ends of the earth,” Shields said.

