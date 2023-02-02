First Baptist Church of Barbourville has been a staple of the community for not just years, but decades. Led by Pastor Tyler Shields along with the help of Youth Pastor Shane Bingham and many others, the church is working hard to reach out to and impact the community.
“We try to take an ACTS 1:8 approach, which says that we try to be a witness, we serve, minister, and share Christ in some way in our Jerusalem, Samaria, and to the ends of the earth,” Shields said.
The church has always put a focus on outreach, whether it be national or global, however, for Shields, there came a realization that enough wasn’t being put back into the local community. This is where the pastor wanted to make a change, which started with a new focus.
This led to what would be called the ‘Our Jerusalem Fund’ which is a program that entails investing a large chunk of their budget towards local ministries.
Within this program, the church created a ‘Jerusalem Team’ whose primary objective is to search out and find local project and ministry opportunities. This includes building wheelchair ramps, helping to provide heat, as well as helping the elderly with various needs, among other projects.
They also opened a CARE Center which is open a couple of days a week for people to come in for clothing and food while also getting assistance with finding housing and employment in conjunction with various community organizations such as KCEOC and Ryan’s Place.
The ministry isn’t confined inside the church walls, however. Volunteers also take food out to the community as well to provide for those in need.
Partnering with UNITE and as other churches, First Baptist also has an Upward Bound Basketball program for basketball and cheerleading.
This season saw the program sign up 237 kids to play basketball and 25 sign up for cheerleading. The hope is to see upwards of 1,000 kids and parents come out on a Saturday to not only participate in the games but also have access to the various scriptures written on the walls as well as hear a devotion shared during halftime.
During Christmas, the church opened its doors to provide shelter during the bitter cold. Here people could come in and get that much needed shelter while also being provided food and a shower.
The church is also opening a soup kitchen once a month and has even bought catering equipment to continue and take food out to various neighborhoods.
Ladies within the congregation have started a program named ANCHORED to help support women dealing with pregnancy loss.
There is now a promotion going for Christian foster care through a program called Sunrise Children Services which runs through the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
“We have a lot of ministries going on but we want them to be purposeful and have a direction,” says Youth Pastor Shane Bingham.With that, they are working on what they call a strategic planning process to help better learn and understand the demographic of the local five-mile radius of the church.
They also have an active youth ministry focused on outreach, discipleship and evangelism, helping kids find their place and purpose regardless of their age group.
First Baptist has put a sincere focus on doing everything they can to help those around them but it’s not just help they want to provide.
“Our goal is not just putting food in peoples mouths or clothes on their back, as important as that stuff is,” said Shields. “It’s about showing them Jesus.”
Everyone at the First Baptist Church of Barbourville is working hard to show the community just that.
