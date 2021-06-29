The Knox County Fiscal Court held its monthly meeting last Wednesday where it accepted bids for the upcoming fiscal year.
The court adopted minutes from meetings on May 14 and 26 after adopting the meeting’s agenda. The County Attorney’s delinquent tax report was approved in the amount of $121,263.48.
The court approved a motion to allow Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell to sign a lease agreement with David Miller for use of a portion of his parking lot. They also approved the second reading of the 2021-2022 budget as presented.
Two chip spreaders from the Knox County Road Department were approved for surplus. The old road department location on KY 3439 was also declared surplus. The court will hold off on the sale until the new road department is finished, or work out a rental agreement if necessary.
Two new hires, Dustin Smith at the Knox County Detention Center and Chuck Broyles as Courthouse Custodian were approved. Administrative code changes were approved, and the motion was required to be completed before the new fiscal year.
The court next discussed open bids for road materials for the coming year. Two bids were presented for crushed stone from Hanson Materials and Martin Marietta. The Hanson Materials bid was accepted as it was roughly three dollars less per ton. The next bidding item was hot mix asphalt with bids from Hinkle Contracting and ATS Construction, with ATS being awarded the contract. One bid for drainage tile was placed from McVey Land Development which was accepted. McVey also placed one of two bids for dump truck services, the other was placed by Burchell Blevins and Sons. The bid was split with single axel truck service going to Burchell Blevins and Sons while tandem truck services went to McVey. One bid was received for concrete from Triple Crown Concrete, which was accepted.
The court heard two bids for contract backhoe work, one from McVey and one from Burchell Blevins and Sons. The contract was awarded to Burchell Blevins and Sons, which was $10 cheaper per hour. McVey and Burchell Blevins and Sons also bid on doing bulldozer work with the same result. Both companies also bid on doing excavator work, this time McVey’s bid was accepted at a lower rate.
The court approved a memorandum of understanding for a Kentucky opioid settlement. The settlement would require all parties to the lawsuit to agree to the settlement in the class action lawsuit, part of a larger nationwide suit against Rite-Aid and Walgreens.
Budget transfers were approved as presented to the court as was the treasurer’s report. A motion was also passed approving interfund transfers and claims presented in packets given to the court members.
