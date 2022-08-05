The Knox County Fiscal Court held its monthly meeting on July 27.
The Court heard from Caitlin Mason, Assistant Director of Economic Development for the Cumberland Valley Development District regarding a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. Aspects of the plan include assistance procuring FEMA funds and flood mitigation. The resolution adopting the plan was approved.
The Court also approved a resolution concerning a cleaner water project. Using new monies, the project will extend water lines to unserved areas of the county; the funds cannot be used to replace existing lines. “We’ve got a part of the county that’s been wanting water for 20 years,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell when discussing the resolution.
An agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was approved concerning road work near Cumberland Run. The state will oversee and pay for work at Buchannan Blvd, Opportunity Drive, and Allison Blvd.
