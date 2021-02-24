At its February meeting on Wednesday, February 24 the Knox County Fiscal Court addressed a variety of topics, including approving bank financing and a bid to purchase a mowing tractor and took action toward amending a 2016 fire fee ordinance.
During the regular business of the meeting, the court voted to approve motions including the County Attorney’s delinquent tax report of $8,371.44; a motion authorizing Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell to sign the interlocal 911 agreement with the Ambulance Service retroactive to January 1, 2021. The agreement is funded along with the City of Barbourville, who pays $27,500 quarterly toward helping to maintain the county’s 911 service.
Also approved was a motion to acknowledge executive order 20210215-1 which was issued for closing the courthouse due to bad weather on February 15 and 16.
The Court approved a motion to renew a contract with McCreary County Fiscal Court and Knox County Detention Center to house adult prisoners. Also in KCDC business, new hires for the jail were announced.
The Court approved a motion allowing the Judge-Executive to sign necessary documents to enter into a financial agreement with Forcht Bank to buy a mowing tractor at an interest rate of 2.99%. Following the approval of that motion, Mitchell read aloud bids from the two companies who submitted bids for the purchase of a new mowing tractor.
The first bid read was from Plateau Truck and Tractor for a two-wheel-drive tractor at a cost of $78,804.77 and a four-wheel-drive tractor at a cost of $83,600. The second bid, from AgRevolution, was for a four-wheel-drive tractor at a cost of $80,150. The court approved the bid of a four-wheel-drive tractor from Plateau Truck and Tractor, at the higher cost of $3,450 because Plateau Truck and Tractor could deliver the tractor in 30 days, whereas AgRevolution stated delivery would be nine to 11 weeks. Mitchell acknowledged that both companies met bidding specs. The Court also approved actions to surplus extra mowing equipment from the Road Department.
Also approved was a motion allowing for a $2,500 payment to the Red Cross, and a motion to approve a bid from London Radio Service for 911 console furniture to be purchased at a future date.
The Court reversed action from a December motion moving its monthly meetings to a Tuesday. The monthly meeting of the Fiscal Court will take place the fourth Wednesday each month at 2:30 p.m. Currently, the meeting is also available on Facebook Live through the Knox County Fiscal Court Facebook page. The reversal came due to time constraints on Fiscal Court staff to work with vendors submitting paperwork prior to the meeting day.
Taking nearly a third of the meeting in discussion, the Court approved a motion for the first reading of an amendment to ordinance 20160412-02, the “fire fee” ordinance passed in 2016. The amendment pertains to section four of the ordinance, establishing procedures for managing money. The amendment will require fire departments to comply with the following requirements:
Section 4 part A: Allowable expenditures, moneys received from subscription fees, shall only be used for: (1) building expenses; for purchase, maintenance or expansion of the department’s own buildings located within Knox County; (2) for purchase or maintenance of department vehicles; (3) required insurance costs (discussion brought about wording changes to cover a wider but more defined set of insurance costs that will be read during the second reading of the ordinance amendment); (4) department utilities; (5) fire suppression equipment and rescue equipment and supplies; (6) no fireman or chief are to be compensated from subscription fee funds; firefighter required trainings (discussion brought about wording changes to include training supplies); and postage and office supplies for the department.
The amendment also included section 4 part B, eligibility requirements to receive and disburse subscription fee monies: (1) Each department shall elect a chief that meets all qualifications required by the Kentucky State Fire Commission, Kentucky Revised States and all Kentucky administrative regulations; (2) each department shall maintain a current roster of qualified firefighters.
Section 4 part C, each department shall maintain a separate bank account to be used exclusively for fire subscription fees. A copy of the monthly statement of this account is to be submitted to the Knox Fiscal Court along with all accounting, and a spreadsheet provided by the Fiscal Court. (1) In the event the department fails to provide said accounting timely, all further subscription fee disbursements will be held until the accounting and supporting documentation is received and approved by the Knox County Fiscal Court. (2) The volunteer fire department shall be responsible for budgeting the funds collected yearly and reporting the findings to the Knox Fiscal Court for review. Reports are due by June 15 of each year. (3) The volunteer fire department shall budget to keep five percent as a savings mechanism. (4) Accounting – the volunteer fire department shall provide a detailed fire department audit accounting report to the Knox Fiscal Court on an annual basis, due by July 31 of each year; said accounting should show all deposits made, including the source of each deposit. Further, the accounting shall show each check disbursed, including the check number, the amount and to whom the check was written and information concerning the reason for the disbursement.
The fire fee ordinance amendment will be read a second time at the March meeting of the Fiscal Court at 2:30 p.m. on March 24.
Also approved during the February 24 meeting were motions to approve the treasurer’s report, interfund transfers, budget transfers, and claims. Mitchell noted that a $200,000 interfund transfer to the road department approved in January was no longer needed due to funds coming in by wire transfer for a disaster project and for county roadways.
