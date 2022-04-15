A traffic stop conducted by the Barbourville Police Department, with help from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, saw five people arrested after suspected drugs were discovered.
The stop occurred around 6:00 p.m. on April 8. During the traffic stop, police asked the driver, 40-year-old Stephanie Bargo of Corbin, for consent to search the vehicle after identifying her. In her purse was a baggie containing a white crystal substance and pills suspected to be Xanax and Gabapentin.
In the rear floorboard was a purse containing a “large quantity of suspected methamphetamine,” per the arrest report from the incident. A set of digital scales and a glass pipe were also discovered. All five of the people in the vehicle reportedly denied that the suspected drugs belonged to them.
Bargo was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree for two or more grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree for heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree and failure to wear seat belts. She remains held at press time on a $5,000 bond.
The other four occupants were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree for two or more grams of meth. They include: Dustin Mills, 24, of Girdler; Justin Bays, 27, of Heidrick; James Centers, 28, of Scalf; and Angela Lawson, 42, of Barbourville. Lawson was also charged with failure to wear a seat belt and is held on a $5,000 bond. Mills, Centers, and Bays are held on $10,000 bonds. All five are due in court on April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.