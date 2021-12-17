Five years after Barbourville voted to go wet, the number of auto collisions involving alcohol remains comparable to before the end of prohibition.
The five-year period from when Barbourville went wet to 2020 saw 82 collisions in Knox County involving alcohol. Data from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows this is one more than the 81 collisions from 2011 to 2015. The city of Corbin began allowing package sales in 2012.
Both of these five-year periods saw fewer accidents involving alcohol than the five years before Corbin went fully wet. From 2006 to 2010, there were 85 vehicle collisions where alcohol was involved. Since 2005, the county has averaged 16.56 collisions involving alcohol per year. The average from 2016 to 2020 was 16.4 per year.
