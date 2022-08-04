A Knox County man was arrested on July 30 following an investigation by the Barbourville Police Department.
A July 27 Facebook post from BPD stated that the agency was searching for Dallas Lewis, 36. Lewis had reportedly opened an account at a local business in the name of a church, Poplar Grove Baptist, that was no longer operating. Lewis was able to obtain “Power Tools, Cleaning Supplies and other items all in excess of $10,000 which was surrendered to law enforcement at the residence of Dallas Lewis by a family member which also resided at that residence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.