A Knox County man has been arrested for a brutal hit-and-run that sent the victim to the hospital.
Orville Brock, 45, was arrested Sunday evening on an arrest warrant following an investigation by Barbourville Police Officer Clay Helton.
On November 16 a vehicle, believed to be driven by Brock, pulled out of the parking lot at Union Plaza Shopping Center and struck a crossing pedestrian. Witnesses stated at the time of the incident that the vehicle backed up and sped away from the scene. The vehicle was not registered to Brock or anyone else.
Brock was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, failure to yield, failure to maintain insurance, and failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle. He is held on a $5,000 bond and due in court on January 19.
