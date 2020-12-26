A Knox County man was arrested Monday morning after being stopped for not wearing a seatbelt.
Jeffery Cox, 44, was observed by police with glassy eyes and constricted pupils. He was asked to exit the vehicle and, while doing so, was spotted placing a syringe with a liquid substance next to the driver’s seat. The substance inside was stated to be methamphetamine.
Cox was reportedly unable to follow simple instructions during field sobriety tests. He was noted as swaying side-to-side and needing to use his arms to balance himself.
According to his arrest report, Cox stated he had shot-up meth and that he had gotten it with a friend. He refused to name the “friend” however. He would be arrested and taken to Barbourville ARH where he was read implied consent.
Hubbard was charged with failure to wear seatbelts, license to be in possession, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving. He was released later Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.