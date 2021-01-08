jonathan honeycutt

A Flat Lick man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for first degree wanton endangerment and third degree criminal trespassing. 

Jonathan Honeycutt, 42, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, January 3. He was wanted on a complaint warrant for a November 16 incident in which he allegedly beat on the door of a home with a gun. Honeycutt had been ordered to stay away from the residence in court before.

Inside the home was Honeycutt and the affiant’s daughter, her boyfriend and their baby.

Honeycutt was released on bond the next evening. 

