A Flat Lick man was arrested Monday evening after a single car accident sent him to the hospital.
Michael Abner, 33, was observed by Kentucky State Police traveling north in the southbound lane of US 25E near Flat Lick Elementary. He at one point swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle, colliding with the rock wall on the side of the road at around 6:48 p.m.
Abner was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and stated to police that he believed he needed medical treatment. He was taken by ambulance to Barbourville ARH Hospital where he was read implied consent. Traffic was reduced to one lane for a time following the incident. No one else was injured.
According to his arrest citation, Abner stated he “smoked some marijuana and some meth” several hours prior to the crash. He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center about 10 p.m. following his hospital visit.
