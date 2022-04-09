A Knox County man was arrested late Sunday night on multiple warrants including for a Bell County burglary.
Joshua Collins, 26, was wanted for contempt of court and failure to appear leading up to his arrest on April 3. He was also wanted on a Bell County complaint warrant for an incident on February 22. The Kentucky State Police served the warrants at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Daisy Mae Lane.
Collins allegedly entered a Bell County home earlier this year by kicking in a door and breaking things with a metal baseball bat. He is also accused of starting a fire in the home. The warrant from Bell County set Collins’ bond at $100,000. Other charges add another $750 to that total.
