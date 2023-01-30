Breaking news - 1

A Flat Lick man was arrested after deputies say he stole thousands of feet of wire from utility poles.

Tony Gray.jpeg

According to a press release Monday, January 30, between December 3 and 8, several thousand feet of wire belonging to Windstream Communications was removed from utility poles in Flat Lick, resulting in the loss of television, internet and telephone service along Warrior’s Path, Lick Branch and Sandy Branch. The cost to replace the wire was over $41,000.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

