A Flat Lick man was arrested after deputies say he stole thousands of feet of wire from utility poles.
According to a press release Monday, January 30, between December 3 and 8, several thousand feet of wire belonging to Windstream Communications was removed from utility poles in Flat Lick, resulting in the loss of television, internet and telephone service along Warrior’s Path, Lick Branch and Sandy Branch. The cost to replace the wire was over $41,000.
Following up on the theft complaint, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Wilson identified Tony Gray of Flat Lick as a suspect. Deputies found several feet of metal wire wrapping as well as the remains of burned copper wire on the ground in Gray’s yard, resulting in Gray’s arrest.
On January 27, Sgt. Bobby Jones arrested Tony Ray Gray, 52 of Flat Lick, Ky. on an arrest warrant charging him with trespass of key infrastructure assets, unlawful act relating to acquiring metals-injury to property over $3,000, criminal mischief first degree and theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $10,000.
Gray was also wanted on two Knox County bench warrants for failure to appear on theft by unlawful taking precautions and fire hazard season-burning before 4:30 p.m. charges. Gray was also wanted on a Bell County bench warrant for failure to appear on several traffic violations.
Gray was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held on a total $80,100 cash bond.
