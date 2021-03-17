A Knox County man was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he walked in to the room of a teenager while nude. The man will spend seven days in the Knox County Detention Center with the remaining 83 days being conditional.
At around midnight on Sunday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a report of a man walking around a residence naked and in the presence of a teenage girl. When he arrived, Jones spoke with a witness who stated that Estill Mills, 48, walked into her bedroom where she and her 15 year old daughter were and tapped her on the foot.
Jones next interviewed another witness who was allowing Mills to stay in the residence with them. The witness stated that Mills got out of bed nude and walked throughout the house, ignoring attempts to get him to dress before going into the witness’s daughter’s room.
Jones lastly interviewed Mills, who claimed he’d taken a shot of vitamins a few days ago and had become very hot that night; needing a shower to cool down. Mills was arrested and placed in the Knox County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication and indecent exposure first degree.
Mills was arraigned the next morning. He was fined $100 and given 90 days on both charges, to run concurrently. 83 of those days were made conditional on Mills having no further incidents; he remains in custody as of press time serving seven days.
