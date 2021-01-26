A Knox County man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a dangerous pursuit.
Trooper Kelley Farris conducted a traffic stop on William Allen, 41, around 3:30 p.m. due to the motorist crossing the road’s center line and weaving in-and-out of traffic. As Farris approached the vehicle, Allen peeled out onto KY 11 and struck another vehicle. Allen then nearly collided with Trooper Sidney Wagner’s cruiser before turning onto US 25E.
Allen’s Silverado was clocked at 103mph during the chase. He eventually turned onto KY 223 where he nearly struck three more pedestrians and hit Farris’ cruiser, before then crashing through a fence into a nearby farm.
Officers from the Barbourville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies had joined the chase by the time a foot pursuit commenced after Allen abandoned his truck in the farmer’s field.
Allen was caught and proceeded to kick and throw punches at officers during his arrest. He was read implied consent and was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Allen is charged with speeding, two counts of fleeing police in the first degree, five counts of first degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, second degree criminal mischief, menacing, and resisting arrest.
