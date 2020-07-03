A Flat Lick man who seriously injured a woman with an axe on May 16 was indicted on a first degree assault charge.
David Gray, 64, was arrested after he allegedly struck a neighbor with an axe, causing severe trauma and bleeding. The victim was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for Treatment.
Gray is said to have gone to the woman’s house while intoxicated and swung the axe for her head. She was able to block much of the blow. Deputies later found Gray at his home and arrested him.
Gray remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
