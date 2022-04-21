A Flat Lick man faces felony charges after he reportedly tried running from the Kentucky State Police on April 12. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and failed to appear for their arraignment on April 14.
Trooper Matthew Abner was on patrol on Sandy Branch Road at around 4:00 p.m. when he observed a 2005 Dodge Stratus with two occupants not wearing seat belts. When Abner turned around to conduct a stop, the Stratus sped off. Troopers followed the car for approximately five miles according to reports.
When the Dodge reached U.S. 25E, it headed down the shoulder going against traffic. A citation from the chase states four cars were passed while going the wrong way. The pursuit continued along Ely Hollow Road into Bell County. Trooper Sidney Wagner was able to stop the alleged perpetrators finally on KY 2015.
The driver of the offending vehicle was Thomas Gray, 41, of Flat Lick. Abner asked Gray for his license but Gray responded that he didn’t have one. Dispatch confirmed to the Troopers that his license was suspended due to driving under the influence. Gray was also not able to provide proof of insurance and was described in his arrest citation as displaying signs of impairment. He reportedly told the Troopers that he had used meth earlier that day.
The vehicle’s passenger was 42-year-old Kirby Taylor of Pineville. Taylor was also determined to be under the influence and reportedly stated that he had used “very little meth.” Both men were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Taylor was released early the following morning and set to appear for arraignment on April 14 with charges of public intoxication and failure to wear a seat belt. He failed to appear at court however and is now wanted on a $1,000 bench warrant.
Gray remains held on a $5,000 bond as of press time. He faces nine charges from the incident, including a felony DUI charge for his fourth or higher offense. He is also charged with speeding 26 or more miles-per-hour over the speed limit, failure to wear seat belts, reckless driving, failure to signal, first-degree fleeing police, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to provide an insurance card, and failure to give oncoming vehicle half of the highway.
