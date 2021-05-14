A Knox County man faces numerous charges after an incident at Barbourville Walmart on May 11.
Barbourville Police received a shoplifting complaint and arrived at the store around 3:34 p.m. Staff informed officers that Edward King, 50, was wearing stolen watches with zip ties still on them. The officers made contact with King and attempted to direct him to the back of the store away from the public.
King opted not to listen to the officers and ran. He made it to the store’s Lawn and Garden section before being detained, refusing commands to place his hands behind his back. King was first placed in Officer Eric Martin’s cruiser before being moved to Officer Chase Henson’s car for more air conditioning. During the move, Martin noticed King removing his socks and shoes.
It was discovered that King had a baggy of suspected meth in his sock. After the discover, King became combative and was taken to the ground. After calming down he was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Officers also discovered on him a pill bottle containing two suspected Suboxone pills.
The watches King attempted to steal were valued at $79.68. He remains held on a $5,000 cash bond and was arraigned on Thursday on charges of theft under $500, fleeing police second degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication, second degree disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of a controlled substance third degree, prescription controlled substances not in a proper container, and menacing. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 18.
