A Knox County man is being held on a $41,000 bond plus owed fines after he was arrested on May 16 for shoplifting.
James Cobb, 20, was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. when he and a second individual, Alliyah Dye, 19, of Bimble were caught trying to leave without paying for $213 worth of merchandise at Walmart. The two reportedly walked by a police cruiser on their way in and were being watched by loss prevention and on video by law enforcement. According to his citation, Cobb acted as the lookout while Dye placed items in her purse. Dye was given a citation and a May 23 court date while Cobb was arrested.
Cobb was served with four warrants upon his arrest. One warrant was for a parole violation relating to a November 2021 arrest for possession of methamphetamine.
A second warrant charges Cobb with felony, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault. On March 23 he reportedly threw a victim out of a moving car while driving down Evergreen Road.
Cobb is also charged with second-degree burglary and theft valued $1,000 or more for two separate events on April 7. One warrant charges that Cobb unlawfully entered a residence and took several items. The second warrant from that date states that Cobb took a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox from Stewart Cemetery Road.
