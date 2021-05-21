A Knox County man is serving 14 days in jail after becoming combative at Barbourville ARH.
David Sizemore, 47, was stopped by Barbourville Police late Friday or early Saturday and released to emergency medical services to check on his blood sugar. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his diabetes when he became combative and tried to strike an emergency room doctor.
When police returned, Sizemore clinched his fist and became irate with nursing staff. According to his arrest citation, Sizemore showed signs of impairment other than complications from diabetes. He was described as rambling and having bloodshot eyes. He also had white, foamy spit on his tongue and the corners of his mouth. Sizemore began cussing at the officers and reportedly threatened the doctor.
Sizemore was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, menacing, and first degree disorderly conduct. He was arraigned on Monday and plead guilty to all charges. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 76 of those days conditional for two years.
