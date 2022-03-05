A Flat Lick man faces a felony assault charge after he allegedly threw a knife at someone.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip on February 22 that someone may have been stabbed on Daisy Mae Lane. When deputies arrived, they found that the 18-year-old victim had a laceration on his stomach. Law enforcement then spoke with the suspect, 54-year-old Christopher Brown.
Brown initially told deputies that the victim had accidentally stabbed himself while throwing a knife around. He soon retracted his statement however, saying that he and the victim had gotten into an argument and that it was Tucker who initially threw the knife. Brown threw one back at the victim, causing the injury. According to Brown’s citation, he did not take the victim to the emergency room despite five-hours passing because his girlfriend is a nurse and he didn’t want to get in trouble.
Brown was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He remains held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.