A Knox County woman is in custody after she was arrested for falsely reporting an incident and ‘harassing communications.’
Loretta Smith, 53, was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Sunday after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to her call. Smith claimed that her husband was intoxicated and was refusing to leave the residence.
When deputies arrived, they found Smith’s husband outside doing house work and determined that he was sober. Smith however was found to be manifestly under the influence and presented a strong alcoholic odor. She would be arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center where she is held on a $2,500 cash bond plus home incarceration.
Smith’s arrest report states that she has called 911 over similar incidents 15 times since August of last year. She was previously held from December 10 to December 29 falsely reporting an incident as well as menacing and public intoxication.
