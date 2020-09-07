Flat Lick woman found passed out with a child in a car arrested along with two others
- Staff Report
-
-
Late Sunday night September 6, 2020 at approximately 11:12pm, Bell County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Adam Southern was on routine patrol in the Cannon Creek area. The deputy then came in contact with a woman identified as 32-year-old Sabrina Mills of Flat Lick in the passenger seat of a white Chevy Aveo. She was slumped over in the seat and there was also a small child in the back seat playing on his phone.
Deputy Southern had to yell and beat on the window to wake Mills and upon speaking with her she had severe slurred speech and appeared manifestly under the influence. Mills was then asked to exit the vehicle and was very unsteady on her feet using the car to keep her balance.
Deputy Southern then deployed K-9 Chan who alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. After a search was conducted Mills was found to be in possession of a small bag of a green leafy substance believed to be Marijuana, a small packet of crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, several pipes with burnt residue, and several bags/containers with crystal residue believed to be Methamphetamine. Mills was then taken into custody.
After being asked if she was alone, Mills stated no and that there were two men with her but they had gone off into the woods to setup a tent. Deputy Southern walked through the woods approximately 300 yards and found 35-year-old Earl Gray of Artemus and 25-year-old Benjamin Rice of Flat Lick, both were determined to be under the influence of what is believed to be Methamphetamine. They were also taken into custody.
The child, awake and alert, was in close proximity to knives and drugs. Due to all three individuals being intoxicated, Child Protective Service was called and will be conducting their own investigation. They contacted a grandparent who took possession of the child.
All three individuals were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
Sabrina Mills was charged with possession of controlled substance – 1 degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, wanton endangerment – 1st degree, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. During the booking process she was also found in possession of drugs and was charged was promoting contraband – 1st degree.
Benjamin Rice was charged with public intoxication.
Earle Gray was also charged with public intoxication and served and an outstanding bench warrant.
Also assisting on scene were Deputy Nathaniel Price and Chaplain Allen Sanders.
