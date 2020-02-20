Flexx Mobile, a new phone shop in Barbourville, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February, 14. The store offers plans from roughly two dozen providers with prices ranging from $10 to $60 per month.
Owner Dustin Shoopman, an Army veteran with five years of experience in the mobile phone industry, chose to open Flexx Mobile in Barbourville because he believes it to be a “prime market.” He cited the success of a previous mobile phone store he ran in Williamsburg and the ability to draw customers from Pineville and Manchester.
Flexx Mobile will carry phones ranging from budget models up to high-end flagships. For now, there are no contracts although Shoopman plans to expand his offerings, including adding television service in the future. Flexx Mobile offers plans that work on all major networks such as AT&T and Verizon. The shop also offers Lifeline phone services.
Shoopman looks to set his services apart from the competition. He stated in regard to similar services that he could “blow Straight Talk out of the water.” Flexx Mobile offers a rewards program that can save customers money.
Flexx Mobile is open now off of Daniel Boone Drive between Los Primos and Blueline Tactical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.