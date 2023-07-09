Last week I wrote about how our Appalachian women and men (I didn’t mean to leave out our Appalachian men last week) who love their flowers, too. My husband Russ has helped me create three large flower beds which extend almost the length of our front yard close to 60 feet. These beds contain: several varieties of daylies, gladiolus, Asiatic lililies, canna lilies, Lenten roses, achillea, self-seeding marigolds and coreopsis, and phlox. For our novice plant lovers, we are talking about flowers that never die unless they’re eaten by wild animals or mowed down by machines. I was asked recently by a good friend obviously a novice to explain what perennials were. They are plants once planted come back for years. I have had some of my Canna Lilies for decades. They belonged to my Mother originally. I treasure these plants as I do my Lenten Roses which believe it or not bloom in January sometimes. I got these close to twenty years ago from my sister-in-law along with several varieties of mint.
I love my perennials and work to protect them. I refuse to use harmful sprays or powders which are used to kill the bad bugs, bit also can kill some good insects. I have protected them from hard winds, late frosts, rambunctious dogs, foraging deer, and a variety of ravenous worms and insects. If I discover insect damage, I use natural remedies. Last week, I asked several Facebook friends to send me a photo of one of their favorite perennials. You’ll have to use your imagination if these images are in black and white.
