Throughout history Appalachian women have loved their flowers. When I was a little girl, my Aunt Hazel had her flowers in containers on her front porch, and they were gorgeous. She had begonias that were huge; of course she took her containers inside and wintered over her precious flowers. My Mother loved flowers as well.. She always planted marigolds and zinnias in her garden. These splendid flowers’ fragrances kept bad insects away and attracted the good ones like the Monarch and other butterflies. She did this for every garden she planted. I’ve carried on this tradition in my own garden as well as gathering seed heads off to save for planting in next year’s garden.
The sharing of plants or trading of plants was popular, too. My mother-in-law would walk great distances and dig up flowers that were growing in abandoned home sites and transplant them into her own garden. She had a splendid garden every year by adding more and more varieties of plants. My aunt and sister -in-law along with many other women of their generation shared flowers or seeds all season long, but never thanked each other for the flowers. They said it was bad luck to do so.
