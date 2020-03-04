The Coronavirus strain known as COVID-19 has dominated the news in recent weeks. While the virus should not be taken lightly, the flu remains the larger threat to Knox Countians. The precautions for both viruses are relatively the same.
The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone older than six months. The flu can weaken one’s immune system, which could make them more susceptible to other viruses like the coronavirus. So far, the flu has killed 80 Kentuckians and 16,000 Americans during the 2019-2020 season.
Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains emphasized “it’s not too late to get a flu shot and practice good hand hygiene. Stay home if you don’t feel well.” She added that following these precautions would help prevent “other things.” Rains stated that when it comes to coronavirus, “we recommend these same precautions,” compared to the flu.
In addition to flu shots, there are many other preventative steps one can take to avoid the disease. These practices are also effective for dealing with Coronavirus, as well as other viral threats. Common prevention measures include:
Avoiding close contact with the sick.
Avoiding touching of the face, eyes, and mouth.
If sick, you should stay home to limit the spread and seek medical treatment if symptoms worsen.
Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues and dispose of the used tissue promptly.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, frequently and as needed.
As the coronavirus has spread, many people have felt the need to wear facemasks. The CDC does not recommend wearing masks for the general public as a way to prevent respiratory infections like the flu and coronavirus. Masks may be used by those already sick to limit spreading.
Symptoms for the flu and coronavirus are fairly similar as well with coughing and fever being prevalent with both. Those experiencing these symptoms as well as difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.
Both the flu and coronavirus pose greater threats to high-risk groups. These include the elderly, those with preexisting respiratory conditions, and individuals with compromised immune systems.
When asked if it was accurate to say the flu is a bigger threat than coronavirus, Rains was clear in her answer, “absolutely.”
