Knox County Farm Bureau held its annual meeting on February 24. Attending the meeting were a number of local officials who heard about Farm Bureau programs.
Knox County Bureau President Cloyce Hinkle welcomed Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, Mayor David Thompson, PVA Bob Blevins and Coroner Mike Blevins who were all in attendance. Farm Bureau leaders provided the officials with an overview of Food Check-Out Week.
Treasurer Mark Smith took the floor to speak about Food Check-Out Week. “Food Check-Out Week aims to raise awareness on where food comes from”, he stated. The campaign works to teach school children about the source of food and “the hard work of farmers.”
Smith also noted the Young Farmer Program, aiming to bring more young people into agriculture. He noted that the average age of a farmer is over 60. Another Farm Bureau partner program provides $500 IGA gift cards, allowing people to purchase much need food. Smith said that while the program has a good supply of non-perishable food, they are in need of more perishable items like produce.
Women’s Co-Chair Tammy Smith added that roughly 35% of an American’s discretionary income goes toward food, compared to 75-80% in other countries. “It’s really a testament to the efficiency of the American Farmer,” she stated.
After the overview of Food Check-Out Week, members of Knox County Farm Bureau gathered for a photo while the gathered officials signed a proclamation declaring Food Check-Out week. Following the proclamation signing, the group went into a business meeting.
