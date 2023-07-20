Michael Clinton (named after his uncle who died in WWII) Mills was born in Pineville Hospital to Reed and Ruth Mills. The couple raised their son in the Boone Height area. They ran a grocery store, owned by her stepfather Clint Morris, at the foot of the hill below where the current Tiny Treasure Daycare is located in Boone Heights for a short time. Ruth then went to work at the Union National Bank and worked there for 36 years. Reed drove a cab for a while and then became a skilled carpenter who built more houses in Knox County than anyone else in his lifetime. Reed built a lot of the Knox County area’s ranch style houses. In fact, he built the house that Mills lives in today.
Michael grew up with two younger brothers, Larry and Terry. In their early years, they would play cowboys and Indians, try to mimic movies that they watched at the old Magic Theater or Mitchell’s Theater and played marbles.
Larry (the middle brother) was head of the Math Department and was a coach at Knox Central High School at the same time Michael taught Social Studies and Sociology. Terry Mills (the youngest brother) played basketball under Coach Adolph Rupp. His son is Cameron Mills who also played for Rick Pitino at the University of Kentucky. Michael says “Everybody links us up to basketball because of that.”
Mills grinned, “I met my wife, Jane Detherage, during lunch period as we were walking back to school from town. Back then, we were allowed to walk up town for lunch.” He recalled. “I remember a Coke was .5, a hotdog was .15, and a hamburger was .25. When we finished eating at the College Corner (the current location of Kilgore’s Barber Shop), we would head on around the corner and go looking around in the R.E. Williams 5-10 Cent Store.” He continued, “Jane’s favorite place to eat was the Corner Drug Store though.”
Back then, when it was time to buy new clothes, the women shopped at Nell’s Dress Shop, Tye’s, and Knox County Supply. The men found their clothing next door at Bob Williams Clothing Store, Sowders Men’s Store, or Hampton Nau. Women depended upon Erma Bingham and Flossy’s for their hairdo’s. For haircuts and shaves, the men gathered at Lumpkin’s Barbershop. Miller & Yancy and Bill Detherage Furniture Store supplied all the local furniture needs. Mitchell’s Market, A&P, and Kidd Brother’s was where families shopped for groceries. (The inside photos of these stores and many others can be found at www.knoxhistoricalmuseum.org under Looking Back with Michael Mills.)
There were several adults who Mills credits for making a positive influence in his life. MIlls was quick to mention his favorite. “Bufford Clark made the biggest impression on me because, even though I wasn’t in his class, he took interest in me. He did the yearbooks at the time. That caused me to start keeping yearbooks. He gave me all the ones I was missing. He was just the type of teacher that you took to. He was interested in you. He would ask about you and he would tell you…I mean one day he told me, ‘Put your shirt tail in,’ I look back on that and I realize he was interested enough to say that and we were always good friends. Later, he would share old yearbook photos with me that had just been thrown in a box.” Of course, Mills faithfully tried to disperse them to their rightful owners. Harold Cole, Coach Don Bingham, and English Teacher Ina Nau also contributed to who Mills is today.
However, the people who kindled the flame for much of who Mills is today are the students that he taught in high school. Mills explained, “I was at Knox Central for 28 years. I had my kids research their own genealogy. Still today, I have kids come up to me as old as they are and as old as I am and ask, ‘do you remember when you had us do our family tree? Well, I still have that!’ It was a lot harder to look up information back then. We didn’t have websites to look things up. I encouraged the students to go to their parents and grandparents. I encouraged them to go to the oldest ones first and work their way down because the older ones would die out and they would lose that part of their history. Before long, students started bringing in old photographs of people. Then, that kinda mushroomed into they started bringing in photographs of places such as old farmsteads and older pictures of Barbourville.” Mills admitted, “That kinda fired me up and I did my first book on Barbourville. It is sold out now and out of print.”
Later, Mills helped the Historical Society publish a book with a lot of genealogy in it. His most recent book has all of the old one room schools in it and many old buildings from town. His wife Jane, recently took his granddaughter’s place in posting older pictures online (from calendars he has done), under Looking Back with Mike Mills.
“I’m pretty much locked on Knox County and Barbourville History.” Mills noted that he had researched his own family genealogy after having the kids do their own at school. Mills traced his family line back through the pioneer family of Nasby Mills that settled on Stinking Creek in 1812. So, I love Stinking Creek. The family had initially come from England, traveled to Maryland, then moved to North Carolina before moving to Walker for ten years. He initially only brought three children with him. Finally, they settled in Bell’s Fork in Mills Creek. Nasby gave three sons (John, Isaac, and Henry) farms in that area. Later, he wanted his other five sons (Nasby, William, Clark, James, and Thomas) that had been born later to have farms. He gave them farms at Mills, Kentucky on Right Fork. My family line comes from Nasby’s son Isaac. Two daughters were borned named Apsley and Elizabeth. However, daughters were not given land because at the time, it was up to their husband’s family to provide for them.
After retiring from teaching, Mills served as a drug prevention specialist and counselor at Cumberland Valley Comprehensive Care Center. That job forced Mills to come out of his shell and travel to different areas. In doing so, he was able to meet people and be at ease traveling away from home. He had only flown once before, but was forced to fly regularly. Mills was on the road almost every day of the week to surrounding counties. In doing so, he was able to meet and become familiar with community leaders and discuss history and genealogy on a broader scope.
As the years have gone by, Mills has stayed true to his passion. He was one of the founders of the Knox County Historical and Genealogy Center (president since 2011) and the Knox Historical Museum. As the museum’s chief legal documents researcher, Mills discovered evidence for the location of the Boone Trace through Knox County. He documented the location of the Battle of Barbourville at the earlier Tanyard Bridge. In addition, he explored the development of downtown Barbourville through deeds. He has been the Daniel Boone Festival President for six years.
What’s Next? Mills says that he is in hopes of finding a new permanent home for the Knox County Historical Museum before he steps down and hands over the torch to the younger, dedicated members of the society.
If you ever have a chance to visit Mills’ home, you will find a log cabin, a cellar, a barn, and of course an outhouse. What you may not expect is the fact that there is a decorative skeleton inside. Mills chose to bring the part of the past into the future for his children and grandchildren to enjoy by constructing replicas of each building. For his grandson Torryn, Mills built a fort to play on.
Speaking of his children and grandchildren, Mills’ daughter, Kimberly Mahan Messer followed in her fathers footsteps and became a teacher. She recently retired from teaching history at Knox Central High School. Mills’ son, David is a well established attorney in Barbourville who has served on the Board of Directors for the museum since 2012.
Mills has five grandchildren. Kim Mahan Messer and Rodney Messer have two children. Kelsey is finishing up her teaching degree and hopes to find a job in the fall. She and her husband Devin Brock have a son named Torryn Michael. Logan is a college graduate and works for a construction company.
David and Victoria Helton Mills’ has three children. Hannah is now practicing law with her father. Emily is now teaching at Central Elementary and Isaac is at the University of the Cumberlands in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.
Mills wants to challenge all who have roots in Knox County to get behind the Knox Historical Museum with your support. There is a wealth of historical information and photos that will be lost and not available to future generations, if a permanent location is not found and if enough monetary funds are not amassed.
Mills doesn’t want to be remembered for just any history, but for the love of our local history - so much that he gathered and shared it continuously.
