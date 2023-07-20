Michael Clinton (named after his uncle who died in WWII) Mills was born in Pineville Hospital to Reed and Ruth Mills.  The couple raised their son in the Boone Height area.  They ran a grocery store, owned by her stepfather Clint Morris, at the foot of the hill below where the current Tiny Treasure Daycare is located in Boone Heights for a short time.  Ruth then went to work at the Union National Bank and worked there for 36 years.  Reed drove a cab for a while and then became a skilled carpenter who built more houses in Knox County than anyone else in his lifetime.  Reed built a lot of the Knox County area’s ranch style houses. In fact, he built the house that Mills lives in today.

 Michael grew up with two younger brothers, Larry and Terry.  In their early years, they would play cowboys and Indians, try to mimic movies that they watched at the old Magic Theater or Mitchell’s Theater and played marbles.   

