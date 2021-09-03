A Knox County man arrested and charged with multiple felony theft counts in July plead guilty to lesser chargers on August 24. On August 27, he was indicted in a separate case.
Billy Baker, 40, was arrested on July 2 and charged with theft over $500. The alleged thefts were connected to Baker’s electronics repair business, We-Fix-It LLC. In a hearing Tuesday, those charges were amended down to theft under $500 - a misdemeanor. As part of the plea, Baker will have to pay an as-yet-to-be-determined amount of restitution. He will return to court in that case on November 2.
On Friday, Baker found himself in the courthouse on another matter. He was indicted on one count of theft by deception over $500, less than $10,000. The indictment states that Baker knowingly and unlawfully took $985 from Commercial Bank in return for a “forged/worthless check” drawn on the account of Patriots Hall of Dripping Springs.
Baker avoided jail time on the indictment after posting a $5,000 surety bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for September 13.
