A former Knox County Deputy Jailer pleaded guilty to third-degree rape Monday on charges stemming from a August 2014 incident.
Jennifer Ross, 37, pleaded guilty before the Knox County Circuit Court to third-degree rape. She was indicted in November, 2017 for having used her position of authority to engage in intercourse with an inmate.
Ross was fired from the Detention Center in 2014 after she and another jail employee, Shelia Brown, assaulted an inmate. “It was pretty clear she had been assaulted,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs, regarding that case.
She was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree official misconduct, and fourth-degree assault. In October 2015 she entered a plea deal reducing the charges to only the assault charge.
Ross will spend 60 days behind bars and one year probated for five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.