A lawsuit filed in Knox County Circuit Court on June 17 claims a former employee of Barbourville Walmart was the subject of sexual harassment by co-workers and a customer for nearly two years.
The suit was filed by Attorney Ned Pillersdorf on behalf of their client, referred to as Jane Doe. The plaintiff seeks to remain anonymous due to the “sexual and psychiatric issues described elsewhere in this complaint.” Walmart #1189 and an individual described as a regular customer are named as defendants.
The suit claims that the plaintiff was subjected to sexual harassment by the customer and co-workers from June 2020 to May of this year.
The plaintiff further alleges that she reported the incidents to supervisory staff, who took no action to stop the harassment. The suit states that the harassment led to serious health issues and a suicide attempt. The plaintiff seeks punitive damages against the defendants and compensation for “humiliation, pain and suffering, and medical costs.
“We take allegations like this seriously and will respond with the Court as appropriate once we are served with the Complaint,” stated Randy Hargrove, Senior Director of Media Relations for Walmart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.