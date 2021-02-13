A group of former members of Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue sat down with The Mountain Advocate to respond to claims and statements made in last week’s story about the fire department and on social media. The members, some of whom were recently on the board of directors and attempted to have Chief Charles Freeland removed, wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.
“Everybody’s looking at us as the bad guys. You’re trying to remove him when he’s done so much,” said the group’s spokesperson, who will be referred to as Bob throughout this article. Bob acknowledged that the community is in “better shape” since Freeland took over, but that he is “doing it the wrong way.” Bob continued that “they (the community) don’t know is they’re going to lose the department because it’s bankrupt.”
The former members left the department recently for differing reasons, but all were related to Freeland’s leadership.
Freeland has preached transparency frequently via social media and in interviews. “Since taking over the department I have tried to recreate or rather duplicate any records I could find. I have tried to be transparent. Even at the risk of pissing people off,” Freeland said. Bob and the other former members dispute just how transparent the chief has been.
A major charge levied by the former members is that Freeland was not entirely truthful regarding his past, specifically his sex offender statement. Bob stated that Freeland told them that at the time, he was dating a 17-year-old girl and that her parents filed charges following their break-up; Freeland would have been 25 at the time. Court documents obtained by The Mountain Advocate show that Freeland was convicted of two counts of felony child molestation in Indiana on September 19, 2003; both are concerning children 14 years of age or younger. A current fire department member, Elizabeth Partin, disputes that Freeland was not truthful and that he was always forthcoming with the nature of his charges.
Under normal circumstances, a convicted felon would not be able to serve as chief of a volunteer fire department. Freeland, however, is a paid employee, earning a salary of just over $9,000 per year. Bob recounted that Freeland brought the contract to the former board president and said for him to sign it. A vote among the members was held and a contract for $1 per month was approved and signed by the president and vice president. Bob then said that soon after, Freeland returned with a new copy of the contract with the $9,000+ amount and said to sign it. When asked how the chief could have authority over the board president, Bob stated “the chief does what he wants to do.”
Finances were another major area the group wished to discuss. One accusation was that Freeland was using a newly-acquired command truck as his personal vehicle and that he’d been using department funds for himself as well. Freeland denied these allegations in a February 3 Facebook post. It is also alleged that three of the department’s trucks acquired during Freeland’s time as chief have been repossessed.
In a January 31 Facebook post, Freeland stated “issues arose with the purchase of equipment that I have made… I have placed a hold on getting a loan for these vehicles due to issues that arose.”
One local fire equipment provider was contacted for comment but was unable to give a statement due to no one from management being available. A request for comment from First Government Lease Company, who financed two trucks for over $100,000, was not answered as of press time. Of the contract with First Government, Bob stated “We’ve never spoke to that lease company. He done it. He found it. He done it. He negotiated, he just simply handed us the paper and said here sign this.”
Bob also took time to address a rumor that East Knox Fire Department could possibly take over the Stinking Creek district and that the chief there had been meeting with Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. Bob claims it was instead Freeland who hoped to take a piece of the East Knox district and reportedly told at least one member that there would be redistricting in the Spring. He added, “I’ve never heard of them coming in and redistricting unless there was a new department.”
Just before press time, The Mountain Advocate received the most recently available audit of Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue from the Kentucky Fire Commission. The audit was done at the request of former chief James Patterson on February 14, 2019. The audit declared “findings are sufficient at the time of review,” in all areas including financial disclosures and status, training records, and expenditures. It is unknown if all four of the department’s accounts were included. The audit also came with the following statement, “Other current information regarding the department or the chief is under review and investigation, and is exempt from disclosure pursuant to KRS 61.878(i) which exempts “preliminary drafts, notes, correspondence with private individuals, other than correspondence which is intended to give notice of final action of a public agency” and (j) “preliminary recommendations, and preliminary memoranda in which opinions are expressed or policies formulated or recommended.”
This is an ongoing, investigative story.
