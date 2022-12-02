The legal woes continue to mount for a group of four Knox County men facing multiple legal charges across the tri-county area in connection with a string of alleged burglaries that targeted local businesses.
On Monday morning, a Whitley County grand jury indicted Kody Davidson, 31, of Barbourville, Shannon Davidson, 31, of Barbourville, B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus, and David E. Smith, 40, of Flat Lick, on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Aug. 28 break-in at Tomahawks in Corbin, according to their indictments.
On Aug. 31, area police departments in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties announced that they had solved a series of break-ins at local businesses, which involved the perpetrators allegedly stealing vehicles that were then rammed into businesses in an attempt to steal the ATM machines located inside.
The investigation, which involved five local police departments, culminated in the arrest of Kody Davidson, Shannon Davidson, Smith and Hubbard and law enforcement closing a total of 14 burglary cases. The thefts spanned from southern Kentucky to Tennessee, according to the release.
A Whitley County grand jury indicted Smith, Shannon Davidson and Kody Davidson in October for third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Aug. 28 break-in at X-Press Mart in Williamsburg where the front glass doors, building and ATM were all damaged, according to the indictments.
The grand jury also indicted Smith and Shannon Davidson on separate first-degree persistent felony offender charges.
A Laurel County grand jury indicted the four men last month naming them in a 12-count indictment on a variety of charges stemming from the incidents.
Hubbard, Kody Davidson, Shannon Davison and Gray were also named in a recent 14-count indictment by a Knox County grand jury.
