ADVOCATE NEWS REPORT

The legal woes continue to mount for a group of four Knox County men facing multiple legal charges across the tri-county area in connection with a string of alleged burglaries that targeted local businesses.

On Monday morning, a Whitley County grand jury indicted Kody Davidson, 31, of Barbourville, Shannon Davidson, 31, of Barbourville, B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus, and David E. Smith, 40, of Flat Lick, on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Aug. 28 break-in at Tomahawks in Corbin, according to their indictments.

