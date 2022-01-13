Four people were placed under arrest late last Tuesday after law enforcement received a call of a possible theft happening at the head of Calleb’s Creek Road.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and were assisted by the Kentucky State Police during the investigation. A business owner met with law enforcement once they arrived and reported that he witnessed people around a bulldozer that belonged to him, per a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The owner also stated that a battery and wiring had been taken off the bulldozer in recent days. The subjects reportedly fled up a hill when the owner arrived.
Through their investigation, deputies found the four suspects and placed them under arrest later that same night. They arrested Freedom Bowling, 23, of Artemus; James Hubbard, 42, of Hinkle; Clyde Lunsford, 29, of Girdler; and William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville. All four were scheduled for arraignment on January 6 with charges of theft, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal trespassing. Shortly after their arrest, Bowling and James Hubbard were released and failed to appear for court the next day, leading to the issuance of a $10,000 bench warrant each for their arrest. The warrants remain active as of press time. William Hubbard and Lunsford remain held on $5,000 bonds.
