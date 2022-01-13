Theft Arrestees
Lunsford, Clyde.jpeg

Clyde Lunsford

Four people were placed under arrest late last Tuesday after law enforcement received a call of a possible theft happening at the head of Calleb’s Creek Road.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and were assisted by the Kentucky State Police during the investigation. A business owner met with law enforcement once they arrived and reported that he witnessed people around a bulldozer that belonged to him, per a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The owner also stated that a battery and wiring had been taken off the bulldozer in recent days. The subjects reportedly fled up a hill when the owner arrived. 

Hubbard, William.jpeg

William Hubbard
Hubbard, James.jpeg

James Hubbard

Through their investigation, deputies found the four suspects and placed them under arrest later that same night. They arrested Freedom Bowling, 23, of Artemus; James Hubbard, 42, of Hinkle; Clyde Lunsford, 29, of Girdler; and William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville. All four were scheduled for arraignment on January 6 with charges of theft, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal trespassing. Shortly after their arrest, Bowling and James Hubbard were released and failed to appear for court the next day, leading to the issuance of a $10,000 bench warrant each  for their arrest. The warrants remain active as of press time. William Hubbard and Lunsford remain held on $5,000 bonds.

Bowling, Freedom.jpeg

Freedom Bowling

Recommended for you