A group of men accused in a multi-county, interstate crime spree have been charged with several counts by a Knox County grand jury.
In the indictments returned Friday, September 23 B.J. Hubbard, Kody Davidson, Shannon Ray Davidson and Earl Gray faced a slew of charges together that included Receiving Stolen Property of the Value of $1,000 or More, But Less than $10,000 “by knowingly and unlawfully receiving and possessing U-haul truck which had been stolen from Parkway U-haul.”
The group faced three counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking of the Value of $1,000 or More But Less Than $10,000 by taking the U-haul truck, an ATM machine owned by S&M Grocery, and an ATM owned by Creek Mart. They also face three counts of Criminal Mischief in the acts of “knowingly and unlawfully” damaging S&M Grocery, Cope’s Country Store and Creek Mart. They also face three counts of Burglarly in the Third Degree for the theft from Cope’s Country Store, S&M Grocery and Creek Mart.
The group also faces a charge of Attempted Theft of the Value of $1,000 or More But Less than $10,000 by allegedly attempting to take an ATM machine owned by Cope’s Country Store.
Individually, charges kept mounting for three of the men.
B.J. Hubbard was charged with one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree due to a theft conviction from 2015 and a burglary conviction in 2023.
Shannon Ray Davidson also faces a charge of Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree due to a theft conviction from 2018, burglary in 2003 and bail jumping in 2013.
Earl Gray likewise faces a charge of Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree after a theft conviction in 2013, a 2006 conviction for Operating a Motor Vehicle while under the Influence of Intoxicants, and a 2005 conviction for Theft of a Firearm.
All four men have scheduled pretrial conferences for these indictments on October 28.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
