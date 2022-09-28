ADVOCATE NEWS REPORT

A group of men accused in a multi-county, interstate crime spree have been charged with several counts by a Knox County grand jury.

In the indictments returned Friday, September 23 B.J. Hubbard, Kody Davidson, Shannon Ray Davidson and Earl Gray faced a slew of charges together that included Receiving Stolen Property of the Value of $1,000 or More, But Less than $10,000 “by knowingly and unlawfully receiving and possessing U-haul truck which had been stolen from Parkway U-haul.”

