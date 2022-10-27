Four men indicted again in connection to burglaries at area businesses

Four individuals allegedly involved in a rash of burglaries at area businesses over the span of several months were indicted Friday by a Laurel County grand jury, making it the third time indictments have been handed down in connection to the alleged burglaries.

B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus; Kody Davidson, 31, of Barbourville; Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, of Barbourville; and Earl Gray, 37, of Flat Lick, were all named in a 12-count indictment on a variety of charges stemming from the incidents.

