Four individuals allegedly involved in a rash of burglaries at area businesses over the span of several months were indicted Friday by a Laurel County grand jury, making it the third time indictments have been handed down in connection to the alleged burglaries.
B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus; Kody Davidson, 31, of Barbourville; Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, of Barbourville; and Earl Gray, 37, of Flat Lick, were all named in a 12-count indictment on a variety of charges stemming from the incidents.
Count one of the indictment charges Kody Davison and Gray with third-degree burglary.
Count two of the indictment charges Kody Davidson and Gray with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000.
Counts three and six of the indictment charges Shannon Davidson, Kody Davidson and Gray with third-degree burglary.
Counts four and seven of the indictment charges Shannon Davidson, Kody Davidson and Gray with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000.
Counts five and eight charges Shannon Davidson, Kody Davidson and Gray with first-degree criminal mischief.
Count nine charges all four men with theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000.
Counts 10, 11 and 12 charges Shannon Davidson, Gray and Hubbard each with a single count of first-degree persistent felony offender, respectively.
According to the indictment, Burkman Feed and All American Slugger Bingo were among the businesses targeted by the four men in Laurel County. The alleged burglaries took place on multiple dates between February and August of this year, the indictment showed.
Earlier this month, Kody and Shannon Davidson, along with Dave Smith, 40, of Flat Lick, were indicted by a Whitley County grand jury in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 28 at X-Press Mart in Williamsburg, where the front glass doors, building and ATM were all damaged, according to the indictments.
Hubbard, Kody Davidson, Shannon Davison and Gray were also named in a 14-count indictment last month by a Knox County grand jury.
That indictment charged all four individuals with receiving stolen property of the value of $100 or more but less than $10,000, attempted theft of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, three counts of third-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief. It also charged Hubbard, Shannon Davidson and Gray with first-degree persistent felony offender.
Of the businesses that were the targets of the four individuals in Knox County, Cope’s Country Store, S & M Grocery and Creek Mart were mentioned specifically in the indictment.
In addition to the 14-count indictment, both Shannon Davidson and Kody Davidson were named in a second, separate indictment last month in Knox County on charges of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000 for allegedly stealing a vehicle. That indictment also charged Shannon Davidson with first-degree persistent felony offender.
Shannon Davidson and Kody Davidson currently remain jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Facility. Hubbard and Gray currently remain jailed in the Knox County Detention Center.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
