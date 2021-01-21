A Knox Central alum has landed in Washington full time after graduating with a 4.0 GPA and completing high-profile internships.
Addison Osborne graduated from Knox Central in 2017 before moving on to Union University in Jackson, Tenn. She stayed busy at KCHS, playing softball and cheerleading, competing in Science Olympiad, and joining the Beta Club. She was also a Rogers Scholar and Governor’s Scholar. Osborne was also involved with her church at First Baptist in Barbourville.
After arriving at college, Osborne decided she wanted to go into government and public service. “I had no idea what I wanted to do. I’d always loved government and politics and keeping up with elections. I always loved history,” she stated. “I thought a good place to start would be interning with my congressman and my senator,” she thought. Osborne would add that public service “is a way I can help others have a better life.”
After applying for the internships, she was accepted and interned for Congressman Hal Rogers for five weeks in the summer of 2019. After that, she would have the chance to move chambers and intern for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Obviously working for the former Chair of the Appropriations Committee and the Leader of the Senate, I think that really propelled me forward in continuing my political career,” said Osborne.
“I can’t say it was all me, I’m probably the least self-made person,” a humble Osborne stated. She expressed her appreciation for the many people that helped her along the way in getting those internships, people such as Knox County Clerk Mike Corey and Donna McClure, Field Representative for Senator McConnell. She also spoke highly of her former pastor, professors, teachers, and others who supported her.
After her summer internships, Osborne returned to college and considered her next steps. “The obvious next step was to try to get into the White House,” she said. Before that however, she interned with the Republican National Convention. She was be sent to Charlotte, N.C. and Jacksonville, Fla. in the summer of 2020, helping set up for the convention that would unfortunately be scaled back due to the coronavirus.
“I learned a lot about procedure and organizing and met a lot of fascinating and helpful contacts that I also think helped me secure an internship at the White House,” Osborne said of that experience.
Not long after, Osborne arrived at her “obvious next step.” She began an internship in the White House Office of Political Affairs. “I don’t know that I could be put in a better office,” she commented. The Office of Political Affairs works on behalf of the President to assist congressional and gubernatorial races around the country. “I felt like I was right in the middle of the election, not just the presidential race but all the races in 2020,” she stated.
After graduating college in December, Osborne took a job in the office of freshman Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty as Deputy Scheduler. She expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with a brand-new senator and a brand-new office she could help “jump start,” adding, “I hope we can do some really beneficial things for the people of Tennessee.
“For the near future, I see myself staying with Senator Hagerty for a while,” Osborne said of her future. “I don’t see myself running for public office, I see myself as more of a behind-the-scenes person,” she added.
“I will say from my personal experience in being here; every senator, every organization, every office I’ve worked for always make decisions with the people they’re serving in mind,” she said when asked what she wanted people to know about those working behind-the-scenes. She described the work of the offices she’d worked in as “relentless” and described working long hours into the night. “They really are doing their best and working hard for the people,” she added.
