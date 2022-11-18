Beach Monograms

Brandi Beach, owner of Beach Monograms, found an appeal and need for her business, located on Knox Street in Barbourville.

Starting an “At Home Business” often takes more courage than many are willing to put forth, especially when you have to learn the trade by watching Youtube videos! However, Brandi Beach had several things to her advantage.  First, her home was located in the perfect place for convenient customer pick ups. Second, she saw a need and interest in the community. Third, she had a desire and personal need for change in business hours and flexibility.

Beach interjected, “My business started because I had three girls and I was spending a fortune on buying them monogrammed clothes!  So, I bought a single needle embroidery machine.  Within two or three months, I bought a multi-needle embroidery machine.”

