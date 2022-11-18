Starting an “At Home Business” often takes more courage than many are willing to put forth, especially when you have to learn the trade by watching Youtube videos! However, Brandi Beach had several things to her advantage. First, her home was located in the perfect place for convenient customer pick ups. Second, she saw a need and interest in the community. Third, she had a desire and personal need for change in business hours and flexibility.
Beach interjected, “My business started because I had three girls and I was spending a fortune on buying them monogrammed clothes! So, I bought a single needle embroidery machine. Within two or three months, I bought a multi-needle embroidery machine.”
Even though it was scary for Beach to leave her previous job and a guaranteed paycheck, she decided to go into monogramming full-time this past September. In the beginning, she had set up a few bins for porch pickup during Covid. However, once Beach began completing orders full-time, her husband insisted that those few bins were a nightmare because it was so difficult to find an individual’s order.
The next step was to go online and order bins that could be organized alphabetically. That way, customers could easily find their order according to their last name on Beach’s front porch any time of day. Not only does she offer porch pickup, but Beach also ships anywhere in the United States! Furthermore, she makes buying easy for customers by allowing them to use multiple forms of payment.
Now Beach has expanded her business with a white toner transfer printer. Plus, she has a brand new ‘state of the art’ heat press. She hinted, “We’ve got big plans and there’s still another machine or two we want to buy.”
Our city has been hosting several vendor events recently. You will usually find Beach there with an adequate supply of clothing to choose from. In addition, she posts her products on facebook and instagram- Beach Monograms.
Because Beach now has four children, the at-home business gives her the freedom she needs to run errands during the day. Yet, she still has the time to provide a quality product to her customers.
