Over Christmas break, Union College announced new leadership for its Center for Health and Learning, formerly known as the Stivers Aquatic and Wellness Center.
It was announced on December 14 that former Union College Cycling Coach Sean Trinque would be the new Director of the Union College Center for Health and Learning. Trinque earned both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from Union, and in addition to coaching the cycling team has served as an adjunct instructor. His background having worked in recreation and beach management in his native state of Rhode Island will serve him well as he seeks to enrich the community through the Center.
“I oversee our day-to-day operations at the Center,” said Trinque. “I focus on creating new initiatives, programs, classes and community outreach.”
Trinque emphasized he wants people to view the center as a community property. “The Center is completely open to the public,” he said. “We want people to think of it as a community center, not a Union center.”
To make it more accessible for the community, new rates, packages and hours of operation have been implemented to make the facility more enticing.
“We have different rates. We have memberships from everything such as a day pass ($5 for kids, $8 for adults), all the way to monthly, quarterly and yearly passes,” Trinque said, adding the Center has added new classes to offer a wider variety of options. Programs currently offered include yoga, personal fitness and nutrition coaching, water aerobics, a Silver Sneakers program, and coming soon, Zumba and scuba diving instruction.
The new hours for the Center for Health and Learning are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the gym, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the pools.
A popular program hosted at the Center since 2017 includes the Boys and Girls Club, a program that offers athletic, academic and development services for youth. As an outreach of the Boys and Girls Club, the Center will soon be adding a bicycle skills park.
“We’re building a bicycle skills park that will be open to the public,” said Trinque. “There will be some designated hours throughout the week for the Boys and Girls Club, but the park will be open for kids to come and learn bicycle safety and some bicycle skills. The course will be progression based. There will be little jumps, medium jumps to big jumps and all obstacles in between.”
Looking to the future, Trinque said “We have an expansion coming. We’ll be doing some great things there with community classrooms, a large banquet hall, and a new 24-hour access gym.”
For more information regarding services offered through the Center for Health and Learning, call 606-546-1710 or go to www.unionkycenter.com.
